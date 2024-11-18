Hims & Hers names Deb Autor to board, Janet Stevens as head of quality, safety

Hims & Hers Health, announced Deb Autor, former deputy commissioner at the FDA, will join the company’s board of directors, and Janet Stevens, a pharmaceutical quality expert, will join the company as Global Head of Quality & Safety. Autor previously served as the Deputy Commissioner for Global Regulatory Operations and Policy at the FDA, where she oversaw FDA inspections, criminal investigations, and international operations for the agency. She also served as the agency’s Director of the Office of Compliance for the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, leading enforcement for drug requirements. Stevens joins Hims & Hers from Hillrom, where she served as the Chief Quality Officer, helping the company achieve top-quartile results in global quality regulations.

