News & Insights

Stocks

Hims & Hers names Deb Autor to board, Janet Stevens as head of quality, safety

November 18, 2024 — 06:05 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Hims & Hers Health, announced Deb Autor, former deputy commissioner at the FDA, will join the company’s board of directors, and Janet Stevens, a pharmaceutical quality expert, will join the company as Global Head of Quality & Safety. Autor previously served as the Deputy Commissioner for Global Regulatory Operations and Policy at the FDA, where she oversaw FDA inspections, criminal investigations, and international operations for the agency. She also served as the agency’s Director of the Office of Compliance for the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, leading enforcement for drug requirements. Stevens joins Hims & Hers from Hillrom, where she served as the Chief Quality Officer, helping the company achieve top-quartile results in global quality regulations.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on HIMS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HIMS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.