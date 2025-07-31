Hims & Hers Leads the Charge in AI-Powered Personalized Healthcare

The renowned health and wellness platform, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. HIMS, is building a next-generation, digital-first healthcare platform centered around personalization, accessibility and scalability. Its model integrates telehealth consultations, electronic medical records, cloud-based pharmacy fulfillment and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven care routing — creating a seamless end-to-end user experience across conditions like mental health, dermatology, sexual wellness and weight management. HIMS’ subscription-based approach reached 2.4 million subscribers in first-quarter 2025, with over 1.4 million using personalized solutions, reflecting strong demand for tech-enabled care.

Central to Hims & Hers’ strategy is its expanding investment in AI. The recent appointment of Mo Elshenawy as chief technology officer (CTO) marks a pivotal move toward scaling intelligent, individualized care. Elshenawy brings over two decades of experience in AI, robotics and cloud infrastructure, and is tasked with enhancing diagnostics, automation and platform personalization. These efforts are supported by an $870 million upsized convertible notes offering, with proceeds earmarked for AI innovation and global expansion.

Hims & Hers is also vertically integrating its operations through acquisitions in pharmacy and diagnostics, enabling greater control over fulfillment and care quality. Tools like MedMatch use data to route patients to the right care pathways, while new AI applications aim to automate and refine diagnosis and treatment recommendations. By blending direct-to-consumer infrastructure with advanced technology, Hims & Hers is enhancing healthcare delivery for millions — offering a scalable model that delivers high-quality, personalized care with efficiency.

LFMD & DOCS’ Digital-First Transformation

LifeMD, Inc. LFMD has rapidly evolved into a comprehensive digital-first healthcare platform offering vertically integrated telehealth solutions. With LifeMD's nationwide physician network, proprietary electronic medical records and in-house pharmacy operations, it delivers personalized care at scale. LFMD supports recurring subscription models across multiple specialties, including weight management and primary care. LifeMD’s tech-enabled ecosystem enhances clinical access, operational efficiency and long-term subscriber value through continuous innovation.

Doximity, Inc. DOCS continues to redefine physician engagement through its digital-first strategy, offering HIPAA-compliant telehealth tools and AI-powered workflow enhancements. Doximity enables doctors to connect, consult and collaborate seamlessly within its professional network. DOCS’ platform integrates secure messaging, eFax and personalized newsfeeds, reflecting Doximity’s mission to streamline clinical operations and empower providers with intelligent, scalable solutions.

HIMS’ Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Hims & Hers have gained 171% year to date, outperforming the industry’s growth of 10.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

HIMS’ forward 12-month P/S of 5.6X is lower than the industry’s average of 5.8X, but is higher than its three-year median of 2.3X. It carries a Value Score of D.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HIMS’ 2025 earnings per share suggests a 177.8% improvement from 2024.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Hims & Hers stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LifeMD, Inc. (LFMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Doximity, Inc. (DOCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.