Hims & Hers jumps after Trump nominates Dr. Marty Makary for FDA

Shares of Hims & Hers are moving higher after President-elect Donald Trump nominated Dr. Marty Makary, a pancreatic surgeon at Johns Hopkins University, as commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration. Makary is also Chief Medical Officer at startup startup Sesame, which prescribes compounded GLP-1 weight loss drugs through the mail. Hims & Hers also sells compounded weight loss drugs. The stock in midday trading is up 18%, or $4.60, to $29.93.
