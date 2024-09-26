Hims & Hers Health's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Hims & Hers Health. Our analysis of options history for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $163,200, and 7 were calls, valued at $283,940.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $12.0 to $18.0 for Hims & Hers Health over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Hims & Hers Health's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Hims & Hers Health's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $12.0 to $18.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.6 $0.55 $0.6 $12.00 $102.0K 4.0K 1.7K HIMS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.0 $2.95 $3.0 $18.00 $61.2K 1.2K 234 HIMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.75 $2.65 $2.75 $18.00 $55.0K 1.3K 201 HIMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.85 $2.8 $2.85 $18.00 $43.3K 1.3K 627 HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.7 $2.6 $2.7 $18.00 $42.6K 1.3K 943

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more.

Where Is Hims & Hers Health Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 3,314,266, the price of HIMS is up by 0.93%, reaching $17.42. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 39 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Hims & Hers Health

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $20.0.

An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Hims & Hers Health, which currently sits at a price target of $20.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.



