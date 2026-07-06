Hims & Hers Health vs. Teladoc Health: Which Healthcare Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Hims & Hers Health continues to drive impressive growth through its subscription-based consumer wellness platform.

Teladoc Health maintains a dominant market share with over 100 million global members and significant institutional partnerships.

Which digital healthcare stock is the better choice for your portfolio in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than Hims & Hers Health ›

As virtual care evolves, choosing between Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) and Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) depends on whether you prefer explosive growth in consumer subscriptions or established, large-scale institutional healthcare partnerships.

Hims & Hers focuses on direct-to-consumer wellness solutions for specific conditions, such as hair loss and weight management. Teladoc provides a comprehensive virtual care platform for employers and health plans. While both lead in digital health, their paths to profitability and market strategies represent very different investment opportunities for 2026.

The case for Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers operates a direct-to-consumer digital health platform within the broader healthcare stocks category. It provides personalized treatment plans for hair care, mental health, and weight loss, serving nearly 2.6 million subscribers as of Q1 2026. The company is currently scaling its operations through the pending acquisition of Eucalyptus and recently secured a $400 million receivables facility with JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) to support its pharmacy operations.

In FY 2025, the company reported revenue of nearly $2.3 billion, representing approximately 59.0% growth from the previous fiscal year. It achieved net income of approximately $128.4 million during this period, a slight increase from the prior year. This resulted in a net margin, or the percentage of revenue remaining after all expenses, of roughly 5.5%.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 2.1x. This ratio measures a company's total debt against the value of its ownership interest. The current ratio, which measures the ability to cover short-term liabilities with short-term assets, stands at nearly 1.9x.

The case for Teladoc Health

Teladoc serves over 100 million members globally through its Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. It recently expanded its distribution through a strategic partnership with Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) to integrate virtual care into retail platforms. However, the company remains dependent on a limited number of large clients, with its top five customers historically accounting for nearly 19% of total revenue.

During FY 2025, Teladoc reported revenue of approximately $2.5 billion, which was a slight decrease of nearly 1.5% from the prior year. The company recorded a net loss of close to $200.3 million for the fiscal year, though this narrowed significantly from the $1.0 billion net loss recorded in the year prior. This performance led to a negative net margin of roughly 7.9% as the company continues to work toward consistent profitability.

According to the December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.8x. The current ratio is nearly 2.7x, indicating a strong ability to meet immediate financial obligations.

Risk profile comparison

Hims & Hers Health faces significant regulatory pressure regarding compounded GLP-1s and peptides, with the FDA indicating potential restrictions on certain ingredients. The company is also navigating a potential investigation by the DOJ and HHS regarding its business practices. Furthermore, the rapid integration of acquisitions such as Eucalyptus poses operational risks that could undermine the company's ability to maintain its growth trajectory.

Teladoc Health deals with heavy customer concentration, where the loss of a major health plan client could materially damage its financials. The BetterHelp segment has struggled with declining paying users, adding pressure to the company's overall growth. Teladoc also faces intense competition from established giants like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Alphabet, (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) which are increasingly entering the virtual care market with their own digital health initiatives.

Valuation comparison

Teladoc Health offers a lower P/S ratio, while Hims & Hers Health carries a higher forward P/E due to its rapid growth.

Metric Hims & Hers Health Teladoc Health Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 78.9x 59.4x 389.1x P/S ratio 3.5x 0.7x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLV sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

Consumers have more choices than ever when it comes to healthcare providers, like Hims & Hers and Teladoc. The companies provide different services, but it’s useful to compare them because they represent two different strategies that appeal to investors with different goals.

Like many consumer wellness platforms, Hims & Hers targets personal health needs, particularly those that are repetitive in nature and lend themselves to subscription services, such as sexual health and weight loss. Compounded GLP-1 medications have been an especially lucrative offering for the company. Hims & Hers trades at a premium valuation, which may worry investors due to potential regulatory issues and increasing market competition.

Teladoc provides virtual healthcare visits, connecting patients to a network of medical professionals. The company makes money from employers and healthcare plans that pay subscription fees. Virtual doctor visits skyrocketed during the pandemic, but as clinics and physicians’ practices reopened, the stock plunged. But most of Teladoc’s troubles stem from its acquisition of Livongo and expenses related to its BetterHelp brand. The good news is its very low valuation and turnaround strategy, which is starting to pay off.

Investors who are willing to invest in bargain stocks with the hope of a big future payoff may find Teladoc’s stock compelling. But Hims & Hers remains a steady growth engine, generating predictable revenue from its direct-to-consumer subscription services. For this reason, I’d choose Hims & Hers.

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JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Hims & Hers Health, JPMorgan Chase, Teladoc Health, and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.