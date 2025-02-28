Hims & Hers Health Unusual Options Activity For February 28

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HIMS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Hims & Hers Health.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 27%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $212,060, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $1,252,211.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $40.0 to $100.0 for Hims & Hers Health over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Hims & Hers Health options trades today is 2528.86 with a total volume of 24,378.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Hims & Hers Health's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $2.32 $2.16 $2.16 $41.50 $345.6K 3.1K 1.8K HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/28/25 $1.74 $1.63 $1.74 $43.00 $139.4K 3.3K 3.7K HIMS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/07/25 $5.0 $4.6 $4.8 $40.00 $111.3K 1.1K 445 HIMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/04/25 $3.75 $3.25 $3.6 $50.00 $107.6K 692 1.2K HIMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/28/25 $2.52 $2.36 $2.52 $42.00 $106.8K 1.8K 5.8K

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, haircare and more.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Hims & Hers Health, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Hims & Hers Health's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 13,836,676, the price of HIMS is down by -2.39%, reaching $40.35. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 66 days from now. Expert Opinions on Hims & Hers Health

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $43.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Hims & Hers Health with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

