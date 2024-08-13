Hims & Hers Health Unusual Options Activity For August 13

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Hims & Hers Health. Our analysis of options history for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 62% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $313,000, and 4 were calls, valued at $186,050.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $11.0 and $30.0 for Hims & Hers Health, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Hims & Hers Health options trades today is 839.57 with a total volume of 4,821.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Hims & Hers Health's big money trades within a strike price range of $11.0 to $30.0 over the last 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.85 $0.8 $0.84 $11.00 $117.8K 142 3.0K HIMS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.4 $5.1 $5.4 $20.00 $107.9K 653 200 HIMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $3.4 $3.3 $3.4 $20.00 $55.0K 753 162 HIMS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.65 $2.6 $2.6 $30.00 $52.0K 991 208 HIMS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.35 $2.3 $2.35 $15.00 $47.0K 1.6K 900

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more.

In light of the recent options history for Hims & Hers Health, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Hims & Hers Health Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 3,006,014, the price of HIMS is up by 1.31%, reaching $16.18. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 83 days from now. What The Experts Say On Hims & Hers Health

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $21.333333333333332.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for Hims & Hers Health, targeting a price of $23. An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Hims & Hers Health, which currently sits at a price target of $23. An analyst from Piper Sandler has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $18.

