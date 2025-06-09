Hims & Hers Health Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Hims & Hers Health.

Looking at options history for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 58% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $56,370 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $1,326,341.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $3.0 and $60.0 for Hims & Hers Health, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Hims & Hers Health stands at 1735.67, with a total volume reaching 1,252.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Hims & Hers Health, situated within the strike price corridor from $3.0 to $60.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $52.45 $51.65 $51.96 $3.00 $519.6K 583 80 HIMS CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $54.05 $51.55 $51.88 $3.00 $415.0K 583 0 HIMS CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $9.3 $9.2 $9.2 $60.00 $91.9K 3.5K 105 HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $10.6 $10.3 $10.42 $60.00 $74.9K 815 98 HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/13/25 $2.69 $2.52 $2.69 $55.00 $53.8K 1.9K 436

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, haircare and more.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Hims & Hers Health, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Hims & Hers Health

Trading volume stands at 4,420,543, with HIMS's price down by -1.84%, positioned at $55.29.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 56 days.

Expert Opinions on Hims & Hers Health

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $65.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Hims & Hers Health, maintaining a target price of $65.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Hims & Hers Health options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for HIMS

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Needham Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Piper Sandler Reiterates Neutral Neutral May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Sell Sell

View More Analyst Ratings for HIMS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.