Hims & Hers Health Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HIMS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 51 uncommon options trades for Hims & Hers Health.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 49%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $479,005, and 41 are calls, for a total amount of $2,350,933.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $50.0 for Hims & Hers Health over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Hims & Hers Health's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Hims & Hers Health's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $50.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $10.55 $10.15 $10.1 $38.00 $200.9K 723 214 HIMS CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $7.75 $7.7 $7.7 $50.00 $152.4K 5.7K 849 HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $8.9 $8.75 $8.9 $46.00 $112.0K 3.0K 187 HIMS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.37 $2.25 $2.37 $20.00 $105.5K 4.4K 2.0K HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $9.1 $9.05 $9.05 $46.00 $91.4K 3.0K 725

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Hims & Hers Health, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Hims & Hers Health Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 4,144,707, with HIMS's price up by 9.98%, positioned at $44.51. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 17 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Hims & Hers Health

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $25.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

