Hims & Hers Health Stock Rises 7% Over Expansion Of Personalized Weight Loss Portfolio

February 05, 2026 — 10:31 am EST

(RTTNews) - Stock of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is climbing around 7 percent on Thursday morning trading over the announcement of an expansion of its weight loss specialty by enabling providers to prescribe a Compounded Semaglutide Pills starting at $49 per month.

The company's shares are currently trading at $26.19 on the New York Stock Exchange, up 7.09 percent. The stock opened at $26.09 and has climbed as high as $27.77 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $23.97 to $72.98.

The new Compounded Semaglutide Pill empowers providers to tailor treatments specifically for patients averse to needles or who are looking to help balance side effects.

