Hims & Hers Health Stock (HIMS) Opinions on Telehealth Disruption and Growth

Recent discussions on X about Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) have been buzzing with interest, particularly around the company's innovative telehealth model and its rapid revenue growth. Many users have highlighted the company's ability to operate outside the traditional insurance framework, positioning it as a disruptor in the $5 trillion healthcare industry. The excitement is palpable as some see potential in upcoming initiatives like at-home lab testing and AI-driven personalized healthcare.

However, not all chatter is uniformly positive, with some raising concerns about the sustainability of its growth amidst recent setbacks, such as the termination of a partnership with a major pharmaceutical company. Despite a notable stock surge of over 90% in recent months, as noted in web sources, opinions vary on whether the company can maintain its momentum. The dialogue reflects a mix of optimism for its long-term digital health prospects and caution over execution risks.

Hims & Hers Health Insider Trading Activity

Hims & Hers Health insiders have traded $HIMS stock on the open market 108 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 108 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HIMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW DUDUM (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 44 sales selling 1,213,868 shares for an estimated $55,651,901 .

. MELISSA BAIRD (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 235,377 shares for an estimated $9,022,088 .

. OLUYEMI OKUPE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 138,873 shares for an estimated $5,862,603 .

. MICHAEL CHI (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 79,222 shares for an estimated $3,827,160 .

. SOLEIL BOUGHTON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 45,035 shares for an estimated $2,055,446 .

. IRENE BECKLUND (PAO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 32,088 shares for an estimated $1,411,579 .

. PATRICK HARRISON CARROLL (Chief Medical Officer) sold 23,287 shares for an estimated $798,976

Hims & Hers Health Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 253 institutional investors add shares of Hims & Hers Health stock to their portfolio, and 226 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Hims & Hers Health Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HIMS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025

Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 05/06/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Underperform" rating on 04/29/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/19/2025

Hims & Hers Health Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HIMS recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $HIMS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $40.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jailendra Singh from Truist Securities set a target price of $48.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Craig Hettenbach from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $40.0 on 06/11/2025

on 06/11/2025 Ryan MacDonald from Needham set a target price of $65.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Korinne Wolfmeyer from Piper Sandler set a target price of $39.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Daniel Grosslight from Citigroup set a target price of $30.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Allen Lutz from B of A Securities set a target price of $26.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Jonna Kim from TD Cowen set a target price of $30.0 on 04/29/2025

