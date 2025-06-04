Hims & Hers Health Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

In the latest quarter, 10 analysts provided ratings for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 4 2 2 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 3 1 1 3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $37.1, with a high estimate of $65.00 and a low estimate of $22.00. This current average has decreased by 6.08% from the previous average price target of $39.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Hims & Hers Health. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan MacDonald Needham Raises Buy $65.00 $61.00 Korinne Wolfmeyer Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $39.00 $35.00 Daniel Grosslight Citigroup Raises Sell $30.00 $25.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $61.00 $61.00 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Raises Underperform $26.00 $22.00 Craig Hettenbach Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $60.00 Jonna Kim TD Cowen Lowers Hold $30.00 $44.00 Daniel Grosslight Citigroup Lowers Sell $25.00 $27.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Hold $33.00 $39.00 Allen Lutz B of A Securities Raises Underperform $22.00 $21.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Hims & Hers Health. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hims & Hers Health compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Hims & Hers Health's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Hims & Hers Health's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hims & Hers Health analyst ratings.

Get to Know Hims & Hers Health Better

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, haircare and more.

Breaking Down Hims & Hers Health's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Hims & Hers Health showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 110.67% as of 31 March, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Hims & Hers Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 8.44%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hims & Hers Health's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 9.65%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.19%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Hims & Hers Health's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.12.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

