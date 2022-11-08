Markets
Hims & Hers Health Rallies On Revenue Surge, Outlook Better Than View

November 08, 2022 — 10:06 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of multi-specialty telehealth platform, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) are rising more than 19% Tuesday morning after reporting nearly 100% revenue growth in the third quarter. Fourth-quarter as well as full-year revenue outlook came in above analysts' view.

Quarterly revenue increased 95% year-over-year to $144.8 million.

The company, however, reported a loss of 18.84 million or $0.09 per share for the third quarter, wider than 15.9 million or $0.08 per share last year, on higher expenses. Analysts on average were expecting a loss of $0.10 per share.

For the fourth quarter, Hims & Hers Health expects revenue to be in the range of $159 million to $162 million. The consensus estimate stands at $134.3 million.

For the full year, revenue is expected between $519 million and $522 million. Analysts expect revenue of $479.9 million for the year.

HIMS, currently at $5.50, has traded in the range of $2.72-$8.63 in the last 52 weeks.

