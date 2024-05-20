Hims & Hers Health Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HIMS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for Hims & Hers Health. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 43% leaning bullish and 56% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $128,400, and 12 are calls, amounting to $559,945.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $7.0 and $25.0 for Hims & Hers Health, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Hims & Hers Health's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Hims & Hers Health's whale activity within a strike price range from $7.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

Hims & Hers Health 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/14/24 $2.0 $1.9 $1.9 $15.00 $95.0K 2.7K 551 HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $9.2 $8.6 $9.2 $7.00 $69.0K 116 75 HIMS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/19/24 $1.35 $1.3 $1.3 $17.00 $59.1K 3.1K 479 HIMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $4.2 $4.0 $4.0 $15.00 $47.6K 4.2K 1.4K HIMS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/07/24 $3.4 $3.0 $3.0 $14.00 $45.0K 3.0K 367

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Inc is a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals, enabling them to access high-quality medical care for numerous conditions related to mental health, sexual health, dermatology, primary care, and more.

In light of the recent options history for Hims & Hers Health, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Hims & Hers Health Trading volume stands at 12,097,453, with HIMS's price up by 25.46%, positioned at $18.28. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 77 days. Expert Opinions on Hims & Hers Health

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $14.5.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Deutsche Bank keeps a Hold rating on Hims & Hers Health with a target price of $16. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Hims & Hers Health, targeting a price of $13.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Hims & Hers Health, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.