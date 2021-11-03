Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) is up 4.6%, but insiders still continue to see a loss of US$38k on their US$3.0m investment

Some of the losses seen by insiders who purchased US$3.0m worth of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) shares over the past year were recovered after the stock increased by 4.6% over the past week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling US$38k.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Hims & Hers Health

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director David Wells for US$3.0m worth of shares, at about US$8.91 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$8.13). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. David Wells was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:HIMS Insider Trading Volume November 3rd 2021

Does Hims & Hers Health Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Hims & Hers Health insiders own about US$282m worth of shares (which is 17% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Hims & Hers Health Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Hims & Hers Health. Nice! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For example - Hims & Hers Health has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

