Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) closed at $11.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.17% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.87%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.11%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 27.13% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 6.67% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.97%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 6, 2024. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.02, up 140% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $270.86 million, up 41.98% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $0.10 per share and a revenue of $1.2 billion, demonstrating changes of +190.91% and +37.12%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 119.66. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.83 for its industry.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

