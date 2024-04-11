Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) standing at $14.60, reflecting a +0.34% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.68%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.77% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 4.72% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.8% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.02, marking a 140% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $270.86 million, up 41.98% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $1.2 billion, which would represent changes of +190.91% and +37.12%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 146.3. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.33, which means Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, positioning it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

