Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Reports Drop In Q3 Bottom Line, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) reported earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $15.87 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $75.99 million, or $0.32 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.10 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 49.2% to $598.98 million from $401.56 million last year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.87 Mln. vs. $75.99 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.06 vs. $0.32 last year. -Revenue: $598.98 Mln vs. $401.56 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $605 - $625 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $2.335 - $2.355 Bln

