Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) ended the recent trading session at $27.23, demonstrating a +1.04% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.13% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 20.46% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 8.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.3%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 5, 2025. On that day, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 180%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $537.85 million, indicating a 93.35% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

HIMS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $2.33 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +166.67% and +58.01%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 14.53% higher. Right now, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 37.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.83, which means Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that HIMS has a PEG ratio of 1.01 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical Info Systems industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.87.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, positioning it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HIMS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

