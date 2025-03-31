Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) ending at $29.55, denoting a +1.41% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 35.37% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 3.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.22% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.11, marking a 120% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $535.94 million, indicating a 92.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $2.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of +133.33% and +58.17%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1% higher. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Hims & Hers Health, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 45.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.96, so one might conclude that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can also see that HIMS currently has a PEG ratio of 1.24. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical Info Systems industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.86.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 34, positioning it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.