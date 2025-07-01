Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) closed at $47.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.79% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.82%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 12.19% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 1.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.17%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.17, signifying a 183.33% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $551.84 million, up 74.83% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.74 per share and revenue of $2.34 billion, indicating changes of +174.07% and +58.48%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.03% lower. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 66.95. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 33.

Also, we should mention that HIMS has a PEG ratio of 1.83. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Medical Info Systems industry stood at 2.8 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

