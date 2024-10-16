Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) standing at $22.36, reflecting a -1.93% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.47% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.79%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.28%.

The the stock of company has risen by 41.62% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's loss of 4.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.48%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 4, 2024. On that day, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 250%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $378.82 million, up 67.1% from the prior-year quarter.

HIMS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $1.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +300% and +59.79%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 105.97. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.84.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

