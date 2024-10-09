Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) closed the most recent trading day at $18.73, moving -0.11% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.71%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.03%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.6%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 29.04% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 3.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.06, signifying a 250% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $378.82 million, showing a 67.1% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $1.39 billion. These totals would mark changes of +300% and +59.79%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 87.15. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 26.12 for its industry.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, finds itself in the top 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.