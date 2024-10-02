Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) reached $18.95, with a -1.86% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.08%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 33.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.21%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. to post earnings of $0.06 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 250%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $378.82 million, reflecting a 67.1% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $1.39 billion, indicating changes of +300% and +59.79%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Hims & Hers Health, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 89.75. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 26.12.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, positioning it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

