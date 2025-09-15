Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) closed at $54.03, marking a -2.65% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.11%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.94%.

The stock of company has risen by 20.6% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 5.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.32%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. to post earnings of $0.09 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $581.61 million, indicating a 44.84% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.6 per share and revenue of $2.35 billion. These totals would mark changes of +122.22% and +58.91%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 6.27% downward. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Hims & Hers Health, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 92.79. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 33.15, which means Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that HIMS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.75. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Medical Info Systems industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HIMS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

