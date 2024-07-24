Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Stock Moves -1.14%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) ending at $22.51, denoting a -1.14% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 2.32%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 3.64%.

The company's stock has dropped by 1.68% in the past month, falling short of the Medical sector's gain of 0.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.79%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 5, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.05, signifying a 266.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $304.7 million, up 46.55% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.20 per share and a revenue of $1.29 billion, indicating changes of +281.82% and +47.43%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.32% higher. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 114.98. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.08, so one might conclude that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 73, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.