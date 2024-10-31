Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Stock Moves -1.1%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) standing at $18.83, reflecting a -1.1% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.86%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.9%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.76%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 0.47% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 3.61% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.01% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 4, 2024. On that day, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 250%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $384.2 million, up 69.48% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.22 per share and a revenue of $1.4 billion, indicating changes of +300% and +60.92%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.66% higher within the past month. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 87.91. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 37.83.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

