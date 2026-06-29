Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) closed at $33.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.62% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.59%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.07%.

The company's stock has climbed by 29.79% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's gain of 7.96% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.9%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.06, down 135.29% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $689.49 million, up 26.55% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.23 per share and a revenue of $2.9 billion, indicating changes of -143.4% and +23.72%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 646.48. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 27.78.

It's also important to note that HIMS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 48.52. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical Info Systems was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.09 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, placing it within the top 46% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.