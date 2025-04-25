Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) reached $28.10, with a -0.14% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.26%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 11.84% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 7.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77%.

The upcoming earnings release of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 5, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.14, signifying a 180% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $537.85 million, up 93.35% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.72 per share and a revenue of $2.33 billion, signifying shifts of +166.67% and +58.01%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 13.4% higher. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.12. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.39.

We can additionally observe that HIMS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.07. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical Info Systems industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.92.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, placing it within the top 23% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

