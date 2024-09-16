Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) ended the recent trading session at $16.28, demonstrating a -1.75% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.13% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.55%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.52%.

The company's stock has climbed by 6.35% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's gain of 3.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.67%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.06, showcasing a 250% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $378.82 million, indicating a 67.1% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $1.39 billion. These totals would mark changes of +300% and +59.79%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 77.01. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 26.93.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 72, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HIMS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

