Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) was down 4.08% at $19.50. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 8.26% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's loss of 6.98%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.74%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.02, indicating a 90% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $621.4 million, up 6.04% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $2.86 billion. These totals would mark changes of -9.43% and +21.88%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.44% lower within the past month. At present, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 42.61. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.91, which means Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that HIMS has a PEG ratio of 2.45. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Medical Info Systems industry stood at 1.13 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.