Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) closed at $15.84, marking a -2.64% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.26%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.78%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 46.6% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's gain of 0.65%, and the S&P 500's loss of 1.27%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 23, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.02, indicating a 81.82% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $619.19 million, reflecting a 28.69% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

HIMS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.48 per share and revenue of $2.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +77.78% and +59.07%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.09% lower. As of now, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 29.79. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 21.61.

Also, we should mention that HIMS has a PEG ratio of 3.04. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical Info Systems industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.28.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 134, putting it in the bottom 46% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.