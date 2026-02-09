Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) ended the recent trading session at $19.33, demonstrating a -16.05% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.47%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.9%.

The stock of company has fallen by 27.36% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.92% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.16%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 23, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.04, showcasing a 63.64% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $620.41 million, indicating a 28.94% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.5 per share and a revenue of $2.35 billion, representing changes of +85.19% and +59.13%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.7% decrease. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 39.68. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 21.

Meanwhile, HIMS's PEG ratio is currently 3.79. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Medical Info Systems stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.57 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, placing it within the bottom 42% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

