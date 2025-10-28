Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest close session, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) was down 2.3% at $47.12. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.23% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.8%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 18.42% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 5.57%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.57%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 3, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.09, signifying a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $583.68 million, showing a 45.35% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.59 per share and a revenue of $2.35 billion, indicating changes of +118.52% and +59.39%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.63% lower. Right now, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Hims & Hers Health, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 81.97. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 40.27 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that HIMS currently has a PEG ratio of 3.34. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical Info Systems was holding an average PEG ratio of 3.32 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, finds itself in the top 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HIMS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.