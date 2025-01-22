Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) closed at $29.72 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.3% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.28%.

The the stock of company has risen by 5.9% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 1.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.12 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1100%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $471.42 million, indicating a 91.15% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.24% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 56.86. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 34.57.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 44, this industry ranks in the top 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

