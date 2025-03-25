Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) ending at $37.04, denoting a -0.99% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.46%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 27.09% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's loss of 1.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.59%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.11, signifying a 120% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $535.94 million, indicating a 92.67% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.63 per share and a revenue of $2.34 billion, indicating changes of +133.33% and +58.17%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 16.27% higher. Right now, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 58.98. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.49.

Meanwhile, HIMS's PEG ratio is currently 1.6. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Medical Info Systems industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, placing it within the top 18% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

