Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest close session, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) was down 2.95% at $56.00. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.19%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.95%.

The stock of company has risen by 34.22% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's loss of 0.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.09, indicating a 50% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $581.61 million, indicating a 44.84% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.6 per share and a revenue of $2.35 billion, indicating changes of +122.22% and +58.91%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 96.47. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 39.85.

We can additionally observe that HIMS currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.9. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Medical Info Systems industry stood at 3.35 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

