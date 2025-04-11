Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) closed the latest trading day at $27.23, indicating a +1.57% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.81% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.06%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 15% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's loss of 12.01% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.14%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.11, reflecting a 120% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $535.94 million, up 92.67% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $2.34 billion, indicating changes of +133.33% and +58.17%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1% upward. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 42.27. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.17 of its industry.

One should further note that HIMS currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.14. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Medical Info Systems stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.83 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, finds itself in the top 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.