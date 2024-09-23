Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) reached $16.44, with a +0.86% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.28% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.15%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.15%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 2.57% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's gain of 0.38% and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, up 250% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $378.82 million, indicating a 67.1% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.22 per share and a revenue of $1.39 billion, representing changes of +300% and +59.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 75.76. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.79.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, positioning it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

