Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) closed at $58.68 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.79% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.02%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.33%.

The stock of company has risen by 16.68% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 1.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.93%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 4, 2025. On that day, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 200%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $551.84 million, reflecting a 74.83% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.75 per share and a revenue of $2.35 billion, signifying shifts of +177.78% and +58.88%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.27% higher. Right now, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 77.22. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 27.59 of its industry.

Also, we should mention that HIMS has a PEG ratio of 2.13. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Medical Info Systems industry stood at 3.15 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS)

