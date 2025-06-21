Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Opinions on Weight-Loss Market Expansion

Recent discussions on X about Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) have been buzzing with excitement over the company's strategic moves into the weight-loss market, particularly with the introduction of affordable access to Wegovy and other treatments like semaglutide via telehealth. Many users are highlighting the stock's impressive performance, with some noting a staggering 150% increase over the past year and significant gains in app downloads and web traffic. This momentum is often tied to the company's strong Q1 2025 earnings, which reportedly doubled sales and net income year-over-year.

However, not all conversations are uniformly positive, as some posts on X reflect concerns about the sustainability of such rapid growth, especially after a recent 10% tumble in stock price over a week, pausing its meteoric rally. Despite this, the overall tone leans toward optimism, with frequent mentions of the company's long runway for expansion into new areas like menopause and testosterone treatments. The blend of enthusiasm and caution paints a dynamic picture of a telehealth player navigating a competitive and evolving market.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Insider Trading Activity

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. insiders have traded $HIMS stock on the open market 128 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 128 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HIMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW DUDUM (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 1,247,836 shares for an estimated $55,402,280 .

. MELISSA BAIRD (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 25 sales selling 303,064 shares for an estimated $11,008,819 .

. SOLEIL BOUGHTON (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 362,976 shares for an estimated $10,884,870 .

. MICHAEL CHI (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 106,145 shares for an estimated $4,545,219 .

. OLUYEMI OKUPE (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 119,979 shares for an estimated $4,373,105 .

. IRENE BECKLUND (PAO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 32,088 shares for an estimated $1,411,579 .

. PATRICK HARRISON CARROLL (Chief Medical Officer) sold 23,287 shares for an estimated $798,976

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 252 institutional investors add shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. stock to their portfolio, and 249 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HIMS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 06/04/2025

Citigroup issued a "Sell" rating on 06/02/2025

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 02/19/2025

