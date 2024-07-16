Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The most recent trading session ended with Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) standing at $23.11, reflecting a +1.18% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.64%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 1.85%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.2%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 5.42% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's gain of 0.71% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82%.

The upcoming earnings release of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 5, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Hims & Hers Health, Inc. to post earnings of $0.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 266.67%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $302.56 million, up 45.52% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion, which would represent changes of +281.82% and +46.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.27% higher within the past month. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In the context of valuation, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 114.51. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.46.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, placing it within the top 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

