Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) closed at $42.20 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.84% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.39% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.71%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.2%.

The the stock of company has risen by 51.25% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 4.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.7%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 24, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.12, signifying a 1100% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $471.42 million, showing a 91.15% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.24% higher. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Hims & Hers Health, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 79.83. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 33.53.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.