Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest market close, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) reached $21.52, with a +0.65% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.33%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.76%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 23.87% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's loss of 3.79% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.47%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on November 4, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.06, indicating a 250% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $382.09 million, showing a 68.54% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $1.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of +300% and +60.41%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 99.37. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 25.36 of its industry.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 79, this industry ranks in the top 32% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

