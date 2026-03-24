Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) closed the most recent trading day at $21.34, moving -4.99% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.37% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.84%.

The company's stock has climbed by 44.81% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 8.47% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.7%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.02, reflecting a 90% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $621.4 million, up 6.04% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.5 per share and a revenue of $2.85 billion, indicating changes of -5.66% and +21.2%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.48% lower within the past month. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 45.18. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 21.06.

It is also worth noting that HIMS currently has a PEG ratio of 2.6. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical Info Systems industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.19.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, placing it within the top 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.