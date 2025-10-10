Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) closed at $53.96, marking a -7.36% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.71% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 3.56%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 12.54% over the last month, surpassing the Medical sector's gain of 2.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.09, showcasing a 50% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $581.61 million, up 44.84% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.6 per share and revenue of $2.35 billion. These totals would mark changes of +122.22% and +58.91%, respectively, from last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

From a valuation perspective, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 97.39. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 41.88 of its industry.

Meanwhile, HIMS's PEG ratio is currently 3.93. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Medical Info Systems industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.32.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

