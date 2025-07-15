Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) ended the recent trading session at $50.46, demonstrating a -3.02% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.4% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.98%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.18%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 12.96% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 1.56%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.97%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on August 4, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.17, indicating a 183.33% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $551.84 million, indicating a 74.83% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.74 per share and a revenue of $2.35 billion, indicating changes of +174.07% and +58.88%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 69.88. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 28.58.

Investors should also note that HIMS has a PEG ratio of 1.91 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical Info Systems industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.67.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

