Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) closed at $29.76 in the latest trading session, marking a -4.03% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.64%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 38.07% outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 1.59% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.33%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 11, 2026. On that day, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.06 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 70%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $621.4 million, up 6.04% from the prior-year quarter.

HIMS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $2.88 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +15.09% and +22.58%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 21.73% higher within the past month. Currently, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 51.25. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.48, so one might conclude that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that HIMS has a PEG ratio of 2.95. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Medical Info Systems was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.36 at yesterday's closing price.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.