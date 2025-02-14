Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) closed the most recent trading day at $60.30, moving +1.88% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.37%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.41%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 111.81% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's gain of 3.39% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.88%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 24, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.12, showcasing a 1100% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $471.42 million, up 91.15% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.24% upward. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 112.88. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 33.65.

The Medical Info Systems industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 82, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

HIMS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.