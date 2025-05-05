Hims & Hers Health, Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q1

(RTTNews) - Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $49.48 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $11.13 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 110.7% to $586.01 million from $278.17 million last year.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $49.48 Mln. vs. $11.13 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.20 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue: $586.01 Mln vs. $278.17 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $530 to $550 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $2.3 to $2.4 Bln

